Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,751,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 287,582 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 151.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 256,954 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE OMI opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

