Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $92.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

