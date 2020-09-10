Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3,119.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

NYSE H opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

