Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.18% of Stratasys worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 539,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Stratasys Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.