Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 16,000 Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.57% of Ardagh Group worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 211.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 67,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ARD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

ARD stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. Ardagh Group SA has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $281.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.33%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.