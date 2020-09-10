Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 30,490 Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in RTI Surgical were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 22.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 39.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 40.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 42.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.14. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical Holdings Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RTI Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

