Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Covanta in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 79.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Covanta in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Covanta in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 59.3% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

NYSE:CVA opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.27 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.