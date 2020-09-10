Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 4.08% of Core Molding Technologies worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, FMR LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,286.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,113 shares in the company, valued at $411,913.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,617 shares of company stock valued at $123,030.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

