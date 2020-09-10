Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brent B. Bickett purchased 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 417,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,334 shares of company stock worth $1,997,275. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The company’s revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

