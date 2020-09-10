Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $68.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7826 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.