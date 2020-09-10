Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of AAR worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in AAR by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 63,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 224,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AAR by 1,619.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 586,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AAR by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of AAR by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 119,450 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

AIR opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $691.59 million, a P/E ratio of 155.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.87 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. Research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.