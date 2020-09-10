Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in National CineMedia by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 53.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.22 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.15.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

