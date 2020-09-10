Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21.22 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,268.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,577.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,218.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,570.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.