GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GME opened at $7.35 on Thursday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

