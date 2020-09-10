GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $6.56. GameStop shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 193,816 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

The stock has a market cap of $498.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.