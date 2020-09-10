Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

Gatekeeper Systems Inc (CVE:GSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.92. Gatekeeper Systems shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 183,996 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers mobile (MDVRs), body worn cameras, in-car systems, airborne and maritime DVRs, interior cameras, and weatherproof cameras. It also provides Cell View, a cellular system, which allows end users to view live video from a vehicle that is out on route, as well as offers the GPS location and status of various connected sensors; and Mobile Wireless Module – Cellular for wireless cellular connectivity that offers access to Cell View system.

