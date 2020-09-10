Gavin Xing Buys 220,000 Shares of Wingara AG Ltd (ASX:WNR) Stock

Wingara AG Ltd (ASX:WNR) insider Gavin Xing acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$44,000.00 ($31,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Wingara alerts:

About Wingara

Wingara AG Limited engages in processing and marketing agricultural products in Australia. It offers fodders to meat and dairy farmers. The company's products include oaten and wheaten hay, and bedding straw. Wingara AG Limited also exports its products to Asia, Korea, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as Biron Apparel Limited and changed its name to Wingara AG Limited in January 2016.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Wingara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.