General Moly (TSE:GMO) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.19. General Moly shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $50.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.62, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29.

General Moly Company Profile (TSE:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

