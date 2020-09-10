Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.45. Genesis Land Development shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a market cap of $52.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.73 million for the quarter.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile (TSE:GDC)

Genesis Land Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots, and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

