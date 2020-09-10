Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Sells 233,809 Shares of WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Stock

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 233,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.44 ($1.03), for a total value of A$336,918.77 ($240,656.26).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.33.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 12th. WAM Research’s payout ratio is currently -243.90%.

About WAM Research

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

