Gerald E. Pfeiffer Buys 3,000 Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Equities analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HBT Financial by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HBT Financial by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HBT Financial by 810.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HBT Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

HBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HBT Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

