Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 7,027 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 7,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $218,539.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte Inc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 971,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after buying an additional 200,699 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Veracyte by 53.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Veracyte by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Veracyte by 7.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 178,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $632,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.