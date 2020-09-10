GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,860 ($24.30) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,834.56 ($23.97).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,525.07 ($19.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,536.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,587.26.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.999531 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

