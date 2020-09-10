Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 23,400 Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Stock

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $242,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,801 shares of CF Finance Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $18,658.36.

On Monday, August 31st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 79,310 shares of CF Finance Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $821,651.60.

On Friday, August 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 34,366 shares of CF Finance Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $356,031.76.

NASDAQ:CFFA opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $822,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,864,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,019 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About CF Finance Acquisition

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

