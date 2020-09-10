Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages have commented on GLP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $419.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.69. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 0.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.4588 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.88%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 175.24%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 27,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $266,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter worth $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter worth $53,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

