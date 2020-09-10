GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.30. GMV Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $9.28 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

GMV Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.