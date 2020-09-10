Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Buy

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 264.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,820,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,962,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,552 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $58,182,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $63,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aramark by 404.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,036 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

