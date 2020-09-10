Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.44

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $8.89. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 20,200 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMZ. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 683,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 29,219 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

