Gregory A. Morris Sells 5,263 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after buying an additional 3,317,022 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,938 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,392,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,854,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,243,000 after purchasing an additional 186,580 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

