Gregory B. Butler Sells 5,375 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory B. Butler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25.

ES stock opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

