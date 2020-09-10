Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,613. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. Benchmark began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

