Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €126.40 by Barclays

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €126.40 ($148.71) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €147.36 ($173.36).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €146.80 ($172.71) on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €144.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €145.61.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

