HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

