HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MDNA has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.32.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.