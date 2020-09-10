Head-To-Head Analysis: GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) & PETROLEO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:PBR.A)

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) and GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and GulfSlope Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROLEO BRASIL/S -8.89% -2.11% -0.61% GulfSlope Energy N/A -680.14% -18.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GulfSlope Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and GulfSlope Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROLEO BRASIL/S $76.59 billion 0.73 $10.15 billion N/A N/A GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than GulfSlope Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and GulfSlope Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/S beats GulfSlope Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

