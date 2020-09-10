Head-To-Head Comparison: Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) versus Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Limelight Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Limelight Networks and Uxin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $200.63 million 3.23 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -37.93 Uxin $227.64 million 1.14 -$350.84 million ($0.60) -1.47

Limelight Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uxin. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -3.21% -4.42% -3.42% Uxin -275.49% -884.77% -58.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Limelight Networks and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 0 1 6 0 2.86 Uxin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Limelight Networks presently has a consensus target price of $7.93, suggesting a potential upside of 49.40%. Uxin has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 579.12%. Given Uxin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uxin is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Uxin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

