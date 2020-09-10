Head to Head Review: Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) versus MiX Telematics (NASDAQ:MIXT)

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Repare Therapeutics and MiX Telematics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repare Therapeutics 0 5 4 0 2.44 MiX Telematics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.31%. MiX Telematics has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.35%. Given MiX Telematics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Repare Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A MiX Telematics 5.80% 11.88% 8.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and MiX Telematics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MiX Telematics $145.65 million 1.56 $10.99 million $0.69 13.72

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than Repare Therapeutics.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Repare Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repare Therapeutics

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also offers implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited has operations in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australasia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.

