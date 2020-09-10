Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $106.46

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.46 and traded as high as $106.67. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $105.80, with a volume of 8,199,456 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 131.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.