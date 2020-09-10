Hemant Porwal Buys 2,000 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Hemant Porwal bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $90,460.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hemant Porwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Hemant Porwal bought 2,000 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $61.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in WESCO International by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in WESCO International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in WESCO International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WESCO International by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

