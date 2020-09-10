Hendrik du Toit Acquires 110,040 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) insider Hendrik du Toit bought 110,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £234,385.20 ($306,265.78).

Shares of LON N91 opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 240.80 ($3.15). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

