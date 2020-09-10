HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HENKEL AG & CO/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.73. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.