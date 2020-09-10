Henry E. Bartoli Sells 35,319 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) insider Henry E. Bartoli sold 35,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $88,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BW stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $117.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.28.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

