Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

