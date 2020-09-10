Henry W. Kilmer Sells 2,400 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $472,846,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $52,629,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

