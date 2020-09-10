Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend by 321.8% over the last three years.

Shares of CUBA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,524. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

About Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

