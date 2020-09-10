Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.50. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.