Holocene Advisors LP Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of RLI worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 241.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 282,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,768,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,030 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 925,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,599 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of RLI by 31.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,693. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

