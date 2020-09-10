Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.87

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.87 and traded as high as $99.93. Hoya shares last traded at $98.57, with a volume of 38,883 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hoya had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 19.23%. Analysts expect that Hoya Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hoya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

