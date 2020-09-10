Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,971,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,308,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of HBAN opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

