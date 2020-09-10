Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.20

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $4.80. Hurricane Energy shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 11,718,622 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hurricane Energy to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 8 ($0.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 36.75 ($0.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02.

About Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

